Ruff Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.32 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Ruff has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruff token can now be bought for $0.0067 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $292.45 or 0.03095258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010592 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00195239 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00122385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Ruff Profile

Ruff’s launch date was January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ruff Token Trading

Ruff can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

