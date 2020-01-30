Rupaya Trading 36.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Rupaya coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Rupaya has traded up 36.2% against the US dollar. Rupaya has a market capitalization of $20,233.00 and $2.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,765.17 or 2.09847564 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00025486 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000309 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Rupaya

Rupaya is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 65,318,184 coins and its circulating supply is 61,132,220 coins. Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

