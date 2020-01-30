SafeCoin Price Down 3% Over Last Week (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $533,994.00 and $33.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2018. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

SafeCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

