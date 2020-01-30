Sai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar. One Sai token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on popular exchanges. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sai Token Profile

Sai (CRYPTO:DAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The official website for Sai is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Sai Token Trading

Sai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

