Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.21 Million

Brokerages forecast that Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) will report sales of $433.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.20 million and the highest is $437.36 million. Saia posted sales of $406.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Saia will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business had revenue of $468.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAIA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

Saia stock opened at $91.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Saia has a 1 year low of $56.35 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,076,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Saia by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 16,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,804,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $246,064,000 after buying an additional 38,831 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Saia by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 111,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,434,000 after buying an additional 18,723 shares during the period.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

