Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for approximately 0.8% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.96% of Saia worth $23,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the second quarter worth about $7,134,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $9,612,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 44.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 344,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,272,000 after buying an additional 105,201 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $9,567,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Saia during the third quarter worth about $6,076,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $91.61 on Thursday. Saia Inc has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $107.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.10.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $468.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.97 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Saia Inc will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Saia from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.58.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

