Sakura Bloom (SKB) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.31 Million

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 107.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and Neraex. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $1.31 million and $16,777.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en.

Sakura Bloom Token Trading

Sakura Bloom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Neraex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

