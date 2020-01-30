salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 98.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,109 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,910 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises about 5.8% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $25,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 23,420 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,476,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.9% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 379 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $171.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.66.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 87,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.14, for a total value of $14,056,128.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,780 shares in the company, valued at $6,850,789.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 428,514 shares of company stock valued at $71,168,598 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.97. 2,479,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,702,077. The business’s 50 day moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day moving average is $158.03. The company has a market capitalization of $161.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $186.44.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

