SALT (SALT) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.74 Million

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. SALT has a market cap of $3.74 million and approximately $66,214.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SALT has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One SALT token can currently be bought for $0.0466 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges including AirSwap, Binance, Bittrex and OKEx.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $291.30 or 0.03093089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00197480 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030674 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00122391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT was first traded on July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Upbit, Bittrex, Binance, LATOKEN, Gate.io, Kyber Network, Huobi, OKEx, IDEX, AirSwap, Liqui and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

