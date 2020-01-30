Sandeep Nayyar Sells 1,620 Shares of Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $160,655.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,561,949.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.76. 176,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,402. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.68 and its 200-day moving average is $92.07. Power Integrations Inc has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $106.72.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.51%.

POWI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.00 price objective on Power Integrations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 482.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.