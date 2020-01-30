Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Sanne Group (LON:SNN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Sanne Group to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 675 ($8.88) in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sanne Group to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sanne Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 687.50 ($9.04).

Shares of LON:SNN traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 595 ($7.83). The company had a trading volume of 76,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,684. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 664.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 598.05. Sanne Group has a 1 year low of GBX 446.50 ($5.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 762 ($10.02). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.38.

Sanne Group Company Profile

Sanne Group plc is a specialist global provider of outsourced corporate and fund administration, reporting and fiduciary services. The Company operates through seven segments: Debt, Real Estate, Private Equity, Corporate and Institutional, Executive Incentives, Private Client and Treasury. The segments offer services, including fund and corporate administration; accounting and reporting services; asset servicing; loan agency and servicing (Debt); depositary services; compliance monitoring; transaction management; special purpose vehicle (SPV) administration; company secretary/governance support; regulatory reporting services; listing services for the channel Islands Securities Exchange (Corporate and Institutional); director and trustee services; portfolio reporting (private client); philanthropy services (Private Client), and cash and foreign exchange (FX) management (Treasury).

