Sanofi (SNY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Sanofi to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, analysts expect Sanofi to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SNY opened at $48.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $45.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

