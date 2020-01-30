Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 83,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.