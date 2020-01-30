Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Saul Centers Inc (NYSE:BFS) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,800 shares, an increase of 5.0% from the December 31st total of 83,600 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
In other Saul Centers news, VP Debra Noreen Stencel sold 2,649 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $149,324.13. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,608.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:BFS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.
BFS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Saul Centers in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial cut Saul Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Saul Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 56 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.3 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.