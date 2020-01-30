savedroid (SVD) Price Hits $0.0002

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 100.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One savedroid token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Cobinhood. savedroid has a market cap of $582,882.00 and approximately $54.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, savedroid has traded 108.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00037612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $545.80 or 0.05795478 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025150 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00128714 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00034491 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00016098 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002559 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid (SVD) is a token. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796. The official website for savedroid is ico.savedroid.com. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, IDEX, HitBTC, Tidex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

