SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,900 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 78,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

In other SB One Bancorp news, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $44,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,499.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,856 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SB One Bancorp by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. 44.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBBX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.14. 252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,680. The company has a market capitalization of $229.96 million, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.18. SB One Bancorp has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $25.24.

A number of analysts recently commented on SBBX shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of SB One Bancorp in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

