Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has a payout ratio of 78.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Schnitzer Steel Industries to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

Shares of SCHN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.00. 338,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,735. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $16.72 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.46.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $405.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Peach sold 24,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $526,607.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,923.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $206,632.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,290,872.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

