Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Holdings Increased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,697 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF comprises 1.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 37,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $684,000.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.95. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $29.21.

