Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Stock Position Boosted by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,676 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.13% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $8,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $42.44 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.52. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $43.52.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.