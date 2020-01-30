Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,706 shares during the period. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 4.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.22% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 110,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,755,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 184,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,571 shares in the last quarter.

SCHR stock opened at $55.87 on Thursday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $55.33.

