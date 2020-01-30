Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,333 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 2.4% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.

SCHF stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.42.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

