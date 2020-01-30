Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 471,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,467 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.33% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $25,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 578,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,173,000 after purchasing an additional 124,149 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 90,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,539 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 44,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 13,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $54.32 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $54.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.62.

