Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by Parsec Financial Management Inc.

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,955 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 14,553 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 485,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,493 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,438. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.90. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $52.27 and a 52 week high of $61.81.

