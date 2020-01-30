Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Stock Position Lifted by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,916 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF worth $8,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHP. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 155,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after buying an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 252,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 31,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter.

SCHP stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 549,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,544. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.77. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $57.75.

