Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 507,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,555 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 3.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $39,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parsec Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,107,000. Financial Advisory Corp UT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,323,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $77.97 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $63.69 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.20.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.