Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Raised by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,477 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Burt Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 79.5% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,456.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $78.09 on Thursday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $79.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

