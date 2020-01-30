Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 51,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 86.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 23,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded up $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $78.35. 894,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.09. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $63.94 and a one year high of $79.57.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

