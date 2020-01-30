Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,671 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $74.95. 27,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,945. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.55 and a 1 year high of $77.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

