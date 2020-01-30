Scorpio Bulkers Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SALT)

Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a report issued on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.27). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.53. Scorpio Bulkers had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $60.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SALT. Fearnley Fonds lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Scorpio Bulkers from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Bulkers presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.70.

Shares of Scorpio Bulkers stock opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.10. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52-week low of $3.57 and a 52-week high of $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $295.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.72%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Bulkers in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Scorpio Bulkers during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 34.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. The company owns and operates 55 vessels, including 54 wholly-owned or finance leased drybulk vessels comprising 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels; and 1 time chartered-in Ultramax vessel.

