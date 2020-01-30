Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Shares Purchased by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 432,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,109 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.84% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 508.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 201,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,652,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 57,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,426 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,488. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.30.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

