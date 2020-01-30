Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) Short Interest Up 9.7% in January

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,600 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 31st total of 299,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 481,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SHIP stock remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 2,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,754. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.55.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.23). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 20.98% and a negative return on equity of 80.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. 8.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHIP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Friday, November 1st.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

