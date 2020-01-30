Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.19). Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $213.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Seattle Genetics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $111.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -59.79 and a beta of 1.98. Seattle Genetics has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $122.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SGEN shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.88.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $937,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $3,354,500.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 207,916 shares of company stock valued at $21,351,597. 33.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Seattle Genetics

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

