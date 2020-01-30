SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,740,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 8,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SEAS stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.26. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $23.12 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.32.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.15). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. The business had revenue of $473.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $202,124.05. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at approximately $341,000.

SEAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

