Security National Trust Co. Purchases 4,762 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Security National Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 45,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 11,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 17,617 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.43. 50,673,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,957,070. The stock has a market cap of $273.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.09%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

