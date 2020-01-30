Seele (SEELE) Trading 8.4% Lower This Week

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, Seele has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Seele has a market capitalization of $72.77 million and approximately $31.36 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00001089 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Seele Token Profile

Seele (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,587,206 tokens. Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Seele is seele.pro. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech.

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, HADAX, Bilaxy, IDEX, Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

