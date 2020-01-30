Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Short Interest Update

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the December 31st total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SEM. Credit Suisse Group set a $18.00 price objective on Select Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered Select Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 936,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,693. Select Medical has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $25.00. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Select Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott A. Romberger sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 154,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,048,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leopold Swergold sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $552,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,926,439.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,071 shares of company stock valued at $4,722,620 in the last quarter. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 8.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 491,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,801,000 after purchasing an additional 37,529 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Select Medical by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4,746.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,588 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 105.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,862 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

