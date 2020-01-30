Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $67.22. 208,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,950. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.98. Selective Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $59.30 and a fifty-two week high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SIGI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

