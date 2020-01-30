Selfkey Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.89 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last week, Selfkey has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. Selfkey has a market cap of $4.78 million and $1.89 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Kucoin, ABCC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.05793552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128680 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033687 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About Selfkey

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,960,048,541 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, IDEX, Tidex, Kucoin, OKEx, Binance and ABCC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

