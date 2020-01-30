SelfSell (SSC) Price Tops $0.0004

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 30th. SelfSell has a market cap of $155,431.00 and approximately $25,680.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SelfSell has traded up 18% against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00045184 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000280 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell (SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

