SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Update

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

LEDS stock opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. SemiLEDs has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.57.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 124.84% and a negative net margin of 44.72%. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips and LED components in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, France, China, Germany, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company's products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting.

