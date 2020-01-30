Sentinel Protocol Price Hits $0.0125 on Major Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Sentinel Protocol has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges including GDAC, Bilaxy, Upbit and Hotbit. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $4.10 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00022961 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011266 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00019859 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005251 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000111 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol Profile

Sentinel Protocol is a token. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 332,694,835 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Bibox, BitForex, Bilaxy, Bittrex, IDEX, DDEX, Upbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

