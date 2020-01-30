Sentivate Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including STEX, LATOKEN and IDEX. Over the last week, Sentivate has traded 17.6% higher against the dollar. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $1.90 million and $96,274.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00036663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $553.60 or 0.05793552 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00128680 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00016242 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00033687 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002888 BTC.

About Sentivate

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,266,843,458 tokens. Sentivate’s official website is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

