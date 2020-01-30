ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Increased to $390.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Bank of America from $330.00 to $390.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.68.

Shares of NOW traded up $23.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $336.14. 242,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,868.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $187.01 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $0. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in ServiceNow by 118.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 109 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

