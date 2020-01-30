ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $380.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at SunTrust Banks from $321.00 to $380.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.32.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded up $24.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $337.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,874.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $187.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 565,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,288,000 after acquiring an additional 311,781 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,527,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $106,091,000 after buying an additional 602,567 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $0. Fisher Asset Management lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 17,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in ServiceNow by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.