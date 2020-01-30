ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $383.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $360.00 to $383.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NOW. Mizuho lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.68.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $23.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $336.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,868.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a one year low of $187.01 and a one year high of $318.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,148. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total value of $472,573.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 11,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $5,491,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after purchasing an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

