ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $356.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $314.00 to $356.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.54.

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $24.31 on Thursday, reaching $337.24. 2,888,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.91. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $187.01 and a 52 week high of $318.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,873.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.56, for a total transaction of $6,678,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,218.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 889.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 41,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,929,000 after purchasing an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

