ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $370.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $340.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.32.

NYSE NOW traded up $24.42 on Thursday, hitting $337.35. 1,065,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,874.27, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $187.01 and a 12 month high of $318.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott bought 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Barings LLC increased its position in ServiceNow by 22.3% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 28.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,660 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

