ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $375.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $375.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOW. Cfra upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.32.

NYSE:NOW traded up $24.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.42 and a 200 day moving average of $271.91. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,874.27, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow has a one year low of $187.01 and a one year high of $318.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at $9,210,636.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total transaction of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,476,546.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock worth $23,803,624. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 889.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 41,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 275.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $23,929,000 after acquiring an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $223,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

