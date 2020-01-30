ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $384.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Citigroup from $345.00 to $384.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on NOW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $360.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.68.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $23.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $336.14. 242,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,868.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.91. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $187.01 and a 52-week high of $318.84.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total transaction of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.35, for a total transaction of $472,573.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,700,037.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

