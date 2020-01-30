ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $396.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $396.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $321.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $308.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on ServiceNow from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.68.

NYSE:NOW traded up $23.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $336.14. The stock had a trading volume of 242,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,809. ServiceNow has a one year low of $187.01 and a one year high of $318.84. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,868.27, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.42 and a 200 day moving average of $271.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total value of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,284,000 after acquiring an additional 106,316 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,489,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth $824,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

