SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 28,052 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 28,052 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $7,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Lamb Weston by 37.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.12. The stock had a trading volume of 740,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.20. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $94.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.56.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

